Chiefs’ Msimango – I can see the pain in our supporters’ eyes

Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango says he feels the pain of Amakhosi fans at years of suffering without a single piece of Premier Soccer League silverware.

Chiefs are heading for a ninth straight season without a trophy, their last chance for this campaign disappearing on the weekend when they were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup on penalties by Motsepe Foundation Championship side Milford FC.

Chiefs will play Moroka Swallows in the DStv Premiership on Saturday, with their only target left for the season to finish as high as possible in the table, and hopefully to make it into continental competition next season.

“What hurts most is seeing the hurt from our supporters,” said Msimango on Thursday at Chiefs training.

“They are human beings who use their hard-earned money to support us in their numbers. We interact with them …. daily, and we can see the hurt in their eyes, whether it is a petrol attendant or a retailer at a shopping centre.

“It is a difficult time in terms of our performances not working out and losing big games, like we did with the Nedbank Cup.”

Msimango the Chiefs fan

Msimango may know the pain better than others as he is also a Chiefs supporter, which leaves him with absolutely no regrets at joining Amakhosi from TS Galaxy at the start of the season.

“Coming here was a no-brainer for me, this is a club I supported growing up. My whole family are Chiefs supporters. I came here as a young man, I still have a lot of growing to do. For me it is a huge learning process, to understand true pressure when you play in terms of results. I have never had any regrets.”

The 26 year-old has been a key part of a Chiefs defence that has at least found some form under interim-head coach Cavin Johnson. Amakhosi have kept five clean sheets in their last six games in all competitions. It is at the other end that Chiefs have struggled, with their strikers continuing to misfire.

In Swallows, Chiefs at least face an opponent with even more problems than them. The Birds have recently sacked a host of players and have seen head coach Steve Komphela leave the club.

“We have read and heard a lot of things coming from the Swallows camp,” added Msimango.

“I understand, I have played for smaller clubs, every club facis difficulties at certain points and it is up to the players to turn it around.

“Personally I am not looking at their difficulties, this is a game of football and they could draw inspiration (from that). I feel they have a very good squad, some of whom I have played against, and some who have been my colleagues. The coach leaving doesn’t change the fact that they have good players and a good coach in Musa (Nyatama).”