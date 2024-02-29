Yadah owner Magaya confident Billiat will do well at the club

"His technical ability is top-notch and that should carry him over in the upcoming season," said Magaya.

Yadah FC owner Walter Magaya has no doubt that new forward Khama Billiat will do well for the club despite staying for long without playing competitive football.

Billiat, who has been without a club since leaving Kaizer Chiefs in July last year, snubbed Zimbabwe giants Dynamos to join Magaya’s Yadah this week.

“Look, Khama (Billiat) is only 33. How old is Messi or Christiano Ronaldo? I am not comparing him with those two super stars but I am saying with the right attitude and focus, there is nothing that can prevent a player from doing well even when they are north of 30 years,” Magaya told the Herald.

“I know Billiat very well. He still has it in his legs and I am saying he will do very well in the league.”

“He has an athletic frame and that’s an advantage on his part. His technical ability is top-notch and that should carry him over in the upcoming season.

“Before we decided to rope him in, we looked at all those factors and we do not doubt that he will do very well for the club,” added Magaya.

Magaya knows that there will be lot of expectation from Billiat, but he says they won’t put him under pressure.

“We are not going to exert any pressure on him but we know he is a top player. The platform that we have given him will make him excel because we know he is a good player,” he continued.

“We have seen him in training along with his new teammates and the signs are very encouraging. Barring any injuries, he should be able to turn back the hands of time.”