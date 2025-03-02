Chiefs’ Nabi says he could coach elsewhere for ‘three times’ more

'I am not the problem. I didn't come here for the money,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi insists he is coaching Amakhosi for the love of the project, and not for the money.

Nabi made an impassioned statement after his side had lost 1-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership on Saturday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Too many defeats for Chiefs

The loss was Chiefs 8th in 19 Betway Premiership matches this season. Amakhosi are currently eighth in the table, and struggling for consistency under their new Tunisian head coach.

“I am not the problem. I didn’t come here for the money,” Nabi told the post match press conference in Atteridgeville.

“There is a lot talk in the media about my salary. I am telling you, every three days I get a proposition from a big club, offering me three times the salary I receive here.

“I have a mission here with Kaizer Chiefs. I am not here for the money. I love this club. I am strong, I don’t lose my confidence quickly. I am going to sacrifice everything to take Kaizer Chiefs where they belong.”

Nabi did apologise to the Chiefs fans for the situation the club are in. Chiefs are still in the Nedbank Cup, but their league campaign is stuck in the mud for another season.

‘We are working very, very hard’

“I would like to pass a message to the fans,” he said.

“I would like to apologise to them for the log standing. It doesn’t reflect the performances. We are working very, very hard. We would like to assure them that our log standing today is a temporary thing.

“I am pretty sure that we will finish the league higher than we are. We are seeing the improvement of our players in these big games, the character and the mindset that they have.

“We feel that it’s only small things that could have made the difference in the big games. We are aware of that, and we are working on it. Don’t panic! Don’t panic.”