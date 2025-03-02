Pirates’ Ncikazi refuses to concede title to Sundowns

'If we win our next games the race is still on,' said the Pirates head coach.

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has not yet conceded the Betway Premiership title to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pirates suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss to Marumo Gallants at the Free State Stadium on Saturday, a result that keeps them 18 points behind Masandawana.

Pirates’ games in hand

The Buccaneers do have four games in hand on Sundowns, but the situation is looking increasingly bleak.

“I wouldn’t want to look at it that way,” said Ncikazi, when asked by SuperSport TV if the title race is over.

“Some teams have played 20 games and we are four behind. If we win our next games the race is still on. We are taking it one game at a time and will continue doing that until we are told otherwise.”

Ncikazi was on touchline and media duties on Saturday, with Jose Riveiro suspended. Riveiro could only look on glumly from the stands as former Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango put Gallants into an early lead.

Pirates just couldn’t find a way past the Gallants defence and the game was up when Thalente Mbatha put through his own net in the 74th minute.

“I thought we were in control of the game before we conceded the first goal. It was a tame set piece (to concede from) by our standards,” added Ncikazi.

“I don’t think we deserved to lose the first half, we had enough chances to come back but it didn’t happen. In the second half we dominated in the way we expect to play and conceded on a transition.

“Honestly in terms of the game I don’t think we deserved to lose if you count the chances created. But chances created and not scored are not good enough.

Gallants’ greater ‘intensity’

“The intensity of the opponents was higher than ours. I can’t put my finger on the reason but congratulations to them.”

Gallants certainly seemed determined to impress their newly-appointed Moroccan head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, who was on the touchline for the first time on Saturday.

“I would like to congratulate my players,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV after the match.

“They did a great job, it was not easy but … I told them they had to believe in themselves. It was so difficult, we played a very good team with very good players.

“We knew we had to be strong and find the right moment to finish them off. That is what we did. But we have to quickly think about the next game. We still need points to save the club (from relegation). We have to build on that performance and go forward.”