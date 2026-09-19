Johnson rules Kaizer Chiefs out of league title race

When you look at it now, it's a two-horse race. I think it's six games now. It's Sundowns and Pirates," said Johnson.

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson has ruled his former team out of the Betway Premiership title race.

Amakhosi, who are yet to taste defeat in the league, currently sit fourth on the log table with 12 points after six games. They trail leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by eight points, but have two games in hand.

Despite the narrow gap, Johnson does not believe that Chiefs can mount a serious challenge for the league title, insisting it’s a two-horse race between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

‘It’s a two-horse race’

Speaking to FARPost, Johnson highlighted new Chiefs coach Fernando da Cruz’s team selection, adaptation to South African football and the costly mistakes as the reasons why he is ruling Amakhosi Chiefs out of the title race.

“When you look at it now, it’s a two-horse race. I think it’s six games now. It’s Sundowns and Pirates,” said Johnson.

“There are a lot of things you have to take into consideration now, but I say it’s Sundowns and Pirates, and then, of course, AmaZulu, who look steady at the beginning of the season.

“It’s very difficult [for Chiefs] because they change their line-up quite often. He [Fernando Da Cruz] changes one or two players; sometimes he changes three players.

“It’s a very difficult scenario because he is also new to South African football. So, he has to learn, and you know we have 11 different cultures, and he comes from one culture,” added Johnson.

“He worked in Morocco; we all understand football, and football is the same all over the world. It’s played eleven vs eleven, and it’s about the quality of players you have on the pitch. But besides the quality we have on the pitch, we also have different dimensions and hierarchy on the pitch.

“They have had some good scoring opportunities in games that they have been good in certain moments of the match. But then, as we all have seen, it’s the big mistakes that they have been making in different departments,” concluded the former Chiefs coach.