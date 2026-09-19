In case you missed it: IDAC boss imposter | Madlanga deadline extended | Chiefs ‘won’t win the league’

Catch up on the biggest stories this Saturday, 19 September 2026, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, an imposter is pretending to be the Acting Investigating Director of IDAC, Adv Ntuthuzelo Vanara, and trying to get information on former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s corruption court case.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has also extended a reporting deadline for the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry looking into alleged corruption and criminal collusion in the SA police and justice system.

Will you be withdrawing from your two-pot savings? Perhaps we are all looking at the debate around taking money out of your retirement completely wrong.

We also take a look at what makes the Suzuki Swift so popular, and why Kaizer Chiefs have already been written off this season.

Weather tomorrow: 20 September, 2026

KwaZulu-Natal is the main area of concern, with stormy conditions and a weather warning in place for most of the province. Much of the rest of the country will see cloudy skies and scattered showers, especially in the east and interior, while the Western Cape stays largely fine and sunny.

Full weather forecast here.

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Imposter poses as acting IDAC boss, solicits information on Mapisa-Nqakula case

Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) has warned members of the public against an imposter pretending to be the Acting Investigating Director of IDAC, Adv Ntuthuzelo Vanara.

According to Henry Mamothame, Idac spokesperson, the imposter uses Vanara’s name and image to solicit critical information to the detriment of unsuspecting members of the public.

The impostor has been soliciting critical information on a matter before court, said Idac.

CONTINUE READING: Imposter poses as acting IDAC boss, solicits information on Mapisa-Nqakula case

Ramaphosa extends Madlanga commission’s final report deadline

General overview at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 22 September 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the deadline for the Madlanga Commission to submit its final report.

Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson to the president, said the new deadline allows the Commission to process additional evidence, including the testimony of various experts who have made recommendations relating to the commission’s terms of reference.

CONTINUE READING: Ramaphosa extends Madlanga commission’s final report deadline

Two-pot system: To withdraw or not?

Picture: iStock

As South Africa’s two-pot retirement system approaches its second anniversary in September, much of the public conversation still focuses on how much money members have withdrawn.

Nic Whittles, senior employee benefits consultant at BDO Wealth, said that looking at how much money has been withdrawn risks overlooking one of the system’s most important long-term benefits: a significant portion of retirement savings is now being preserved throughout a member’s working life.

CONTINUE READING: Two-pot system: To withdraw or not?

Nimble Suzuki Swift shows why it is one of Mzansi’s favourite cars

Our long-term Suzuki Swift is clad in Arctic White Pearl paintwork. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

To say that the Swift is an important model for Suzuki would be an understatement. The hatchback is the backbone of the Japanese carmaker’s local success story.

Since the fourth-generation’s introduction two years ago, it has broken its own glass ceiling many times in terms of monthly sales record.

During the first eight months of 2026, the Volkswagen Polo Vivo was the only hatchback that managed to outsell the Suzuki Swift, which in turn holds a comfortable lead over the third-placed Hyundai Grand i10.

CONTINUE READING: Nimble Suzuki Swift shows why it is one of Mzansi’s favourite cars

Johnson rules Kaizer Chiefs out of league title race

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson has questioned Fernando Da Cruz’s team selection. Photo: Phakamisa Lensman/Backpagepix

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson has ruled his former team out of the Betway Premiership title race.

Amakhosi, who are yet to taste defeat in the league, currently sit fourth on the log table with 12 points after six games. They trail leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by eight points, but have two games in hand.

CONTINUE READING: Johnson rules Kaizer Chiefs out of league title race

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Ninth woman’s body found | Slain Itumeleng Kekana’s last birthday wish | Sol Phenduka apologises