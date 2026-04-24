OPINION: Sundowns held to unrealistic standards in title run-in?

This kind of negative climate only risks handing the initiative to Orlando Pirates.

It’s remarkable how Mamelodi Sundowns are held to a different standard from any other team in the Betway Premiership.



They always seem to be one match away from a so-called “disaster”, and this narrative is likely to follow them right through the title run-in.



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Judging by the meltdown after the 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night, Miguel Cardoso and his players have once again been placed under an intense magnifying glass.

Before facing Stellies, Sundowns were on a 10-match winning streak in the league, yet even that has somehow been deemed insufficient by sections of their own support. One can only imagine how difficult it must be for the players to deal with both external scrutiny and pressure from within their own fan base.

There is a growing expectation that Sundowns should sweep aside every opponent on their way to a ninth league title. The reality, however, is far more demanding because balancing CAF Champions League commitments with domestic duties inevitably comes at a cost.

This is precisely the kind of negativity the team does not need. Granted, Miguel Cardoso has yet to fully win over certain sections of the club’s supporters, largely due to the team’s pragmatic approach. However, much of the frustration feels misdirected as players are only human.

Cardoso has proven to be effective, even if the side appears to have moved away from its traditional playing philosophy. This was even highlighted by the Tunisian media who questioned him about Sundowns’ style of play following the first leg of their CAF Champions League semi-final.

By the time they face Richards Bay in a league match at uMhlathuze Stadium on Sunday, Sundowns will have played six matches in 24 days. At this stage of the season, that is a taxing schedule.

Now is the time for unity amongst Masandawanas. There will be an opportunity for proper reflection once the campaign concludes. For now, this kind of environment only risks handing the initiative to Orlando Pirates.

If Sundowns go on to win both the CAF Champions League and the domestic league, very few will dwell on how they got over the line. It would make little sense to prioritise aesthetic football at the expense of silverware.

It is not an exaggeration to say that the football from Bafana Ba Style has not always been easy on the eye, but at this stage, results are all that matter.

In truth, very few teams would turn down the position Sundowns currently find themselves in. They are on the brink of continental success while slightly in control of their domestic title defence.

Not all is lost, and If Sundowns win their remaining six league fixtures, they will be crowned champions once again.

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It would be a different conversation if the Tshwane giants had relinquished control to Pirates, but their destiny remains firmly in their own hands.