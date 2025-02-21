Chiefs and Pirates fined for spectator misbehaviour

Chiefs have to pay up R150 000 immediately, Pirates R125 000

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have both been fined again for spectator misbehaviour. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have both been fined by the Premier Soccer League for missile throwing from their fans at games in February.

Chiefs, Pirates are repeat offenders

Chiefs pleaded guilty to spectator misbehaviour at the Betway Premiership Soweto derby against Pirates at FNB Stadium on February 1.

Pirates pleaded guilty to spectator misbehaviour at the Betway Premiership clash with Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Stadium on February 8.

Both clubs had extra fines kick in from suspended amounts after they were also found guilty of similar offences late last year.

Chiefs were fined R100 000 for the derby incident, with R50 000 of that suspended for 12 months, on the condition they are not found guilty of the same offence in that time.

In November last year, Chiefs were fined R200 000, with R100 000 suspended for spectator misbehaviour in their Carling Knockout quarterfinal against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Fines all round

As they have now repeated the offence, the R100 000 is no longer suspended, so Chiefs will have to pay the PSL a total of R150 000.

In the same month Pirates were also found guilty of spectator misbehaviour and were fined R100 000 with R50 000 suspended.

That R50 000 is now payable immediately, along with R75 000 from the recent incident against Sundowns. Pirates were fined R100 000 for that incident, with R25 000 suspended on condition they do not repeat the offence in the next 12 months.

So Pirates’ total bill right now is R125 000.

Both sides were also charged the cost of the hearing, but were allowed to share the costs after both were heard by the PSL DC on the same day, and pleaded guilty.

Chiefs and Pirates also have seven days to publish stories on their websites, to help warn fans against this kind of behaviour.