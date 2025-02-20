Pirates and Sundowns learn CL quarterfinal opponents

Pirates and Sundowns can only meet in the final of the continental competition should they both go all the way.

The wait is finally over and Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns will not face each other in CAF Champions League quarterfinal draw that was conducted in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday.



With the South African giants in opposing pots going into the draw there was a possibility of them meeting in the quarterfinal, but they avoided each other.



The Buccaneers were pitted against MC Alger of Algeria in the fourth quarterfinal clash and will be away in the North Africa for the first leg on 1 April before hosting Alger at home seven days later on 8 April.



As group winners, the Brazilians were drawn against Esperance of Tunisia and will be at home for the first leg also on 1 April before traveling to Tunis to meet Esperance in the second leg seven days later.



The winner between Pirates and MC Alger will meet the winner between Pyramids of Egypt and AS FAR of Morocco in the semifinals of the competition and the winner between Sundowns and Esperance will face the winner between defending champions Al-Ahly and Al-Hilal of Sudan. This means Pirates and Sundowns can only meet in the final of the continental competition should they both go all the way.



The semifinals will be played on 18 April (first leg) and 25 April (second leg).



Meanwhile, first-time participants Stellenbosch FC will take on defending champions Zamalek SC of Egypt in the quarterfinal of the CAF Confederation Cup.



The Confed Cup draw was also conducted in Doha on Thursday prior to the Champions League quarterfinal draw.



Stellies, who progressed to the knockout stages of the tournament as Group B runners-up, will host Zamalek for the first leg on 2 April, before heading to North Africa for the return leg seven days later.



The winner of this encounter will face the victor of the quarterfinal clash between Simba SC of Tanzania and Al Masry of Egypt in the semi-final of the competition.



The semifinals will be played on 19 April (first leg) and 26 April (second leg).



Fixture details for both encounters, including kick-off times and venues, will be confirmed in due course.



CAF Champions League quarterfinals draw:

Al-Ahly (Egypt) v Al-Hilal (Sudan)

Pyramids (Egypt) v FAR Rabat (Morocco)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) v Esperance (Tunisia)

Mouloudia Alger (Algeria) v Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals draw:

Stellenbosch (South Africa) v Zamalek (Egypt)

ASEC Mimosas (Cote d’Ivoire) v Renaissance Berkane (Morocco)

CS Constantine (Algeria) v USM Alger (Algeria)

Al Masry (Egypt) v Simba (Tanzania)



