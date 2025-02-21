Sundowns’ Cardoso welcomes Esperance draw

‘ I didn't want to play Orlando Pirates because I think it's much more beautiful for the competition that we don't have a let's say a national game,’ Cardoso said.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has welcomed the quarterfinal draw of the CAF Champions League where they have been pitted against his former team Esperance of Tunisia. The draw was conducted in Doha on Thursday and the Brazilians were able to avoid Betway Premiership rivals Orlando Pirates who drew Algerian team MC Alger.

Cardoso led Esperance to the 2023-24 Champions League final, and in the process knocked Sundowns out of the competition in the semifinal. Esperance lost to Egyptian powerhouse Al-Ahly in the deciding match. Before the draw happened, Sundowns could’ve either faced seeded teams Pirates, Al-Hilal of Sudan, or Esperance in the last eight of Africa club competition.

“I think it was clear that all the three teams we could’ve faced are very strong. I didn’t want to play Orlando Pirates because I think it’s much more beautiful for the competition that we don’t have, let’s say a national game,” Cardoso said.

“Basically, there are two teams, Esperance or Al-Hilal and both of them are different teams but they are strong. Hilal had an unbelievable qualification and just lost points in the last match. Esperance also had a good qualification. I think they have a strong team but we’re also a very strong team.

“We have a nice quarterfinal ahead of us in two matches and details will define the outcome of the games. I hope we can arrive at that moment in the best shape and have the best players available so that we can face the game in our best and strongest squad.”

The quarterfinals will be played over two legs, starting on April 1 with the second legs taking place seven days later. The coach has admitted to being in the dark about Esperance since they’ve reinforced their team after his departure.

“The team changed a little bit now in the market in January so we have to take a look at the players,” Cardoso added.

“I must confess that I didn’t watch them anymore after I left to come here, I didn’t watch them again or how they play. I obviously follow the results but I haven’t watched any games so I don’t know how they play. But I know they’re doing well and they’re in first position on the table.

“They had a good qualification in their group despite it being a more simple group I would say. But they will be strong because they’re a team with experience. They’ve reached the last stages of the Champions League and … won the Champions League several times. They always have the will to do well but I think we should worry about ourselves.”