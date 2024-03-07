Chiefs and Pirates teenage dreams add spice to Soweto derby

Chiefs' and Pirates' player development has become more important than ever.

With fighting for the DStv Premiership title rarely a theme of the Soweto derby these days, other plotlines need to be unearthed to hype up South Africa’s most popular football match.

This week, two 19 year-olds, one from Kaizer Chiefs, and one from Orlando Pirates, have put their hands up as possible stars when Amakhosi and the Buccaneers meet in front of 90 000 supporters at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Wandile Duba broke Chiefs’ goalscoring drought with a beautifully taken goal on Tuesday against Golden Arrows, the first time in four matches in 2024 that Amakhosi have hit the back of the net.

That should be enough to get Duba in the Amakhosi side for the derby, provided he has recovered from an ankle injury in time to feature. That is unless Duba’s lack of experience in the first team – Tuesday was his first ever start for Chiefs – means Cavin Johnson decides to turn instead to an Ashley Du Preez or a Christian Saile.

Duba’s confidence after the Arrows game, however, showed a young man who should be able to handle the occasion, if he does get an opportunity.

“Pirates should expect me because I’m coming,” Duba told SuperSport TV after that game. If some may see that as the unnecessary arrogance of youth, sometimes that is what you need from a goalscorer.

Relebohile Mofokeng, meanwhile, showed more evidence of his class, with a well-taken goal against Cape Town Spurs on Wednesday, though the Buccaneers ended up playing out a disappointing 1-1 draw.

Established

Mofokeng is far more established in the Buccaneers side, already making 23 appearances in all competitions for Jose Riveiro’s side, scoring twice and providing three assists.

At a time when their clubs are struggling to make any imprint on Mamelodi Sundowns’ total dominance of the domestic league, Duba and Mofokeng are two heartwarming stories that give hope for the future of Amakhosi and the Buccaneers.

No one can match Sundowns’ spending power in the transfer market, so Chiefs’ and Pirates’ player development becomes more important than ever.