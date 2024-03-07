Mofokeng says he has been praticising how to shoot after recording first league goal

'I’m just glad that I got it right today (Wednesday),' said the Pirates attacking midfielder.

After scoring his first goal of the DStv Premiership, Relebohile Mofokeng says he had been practicing the same shot he scored with for a while, without it coming to fruition.

The Pirates’ attacking midfielder cut inside from the left of the Buccaneers attack, before hitting a powerful curling shot to beat Cape Town Spurs goalkeeper Neil Boshoff and put Bucs in the lead early in the game at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

Spurs fought back in the second half to force a 1-1 draw courtesy of another wonder strike from Gadiel Kamagi.

The 19-year-old Mofokeng was happy with the goal, but, he believes his side could have done better to get a win against the Urban Warriors.

“I have been practicing this shot (curling the ball) for a while and I’m just glad that I got it right today,” said the Bucs attacking midfielder.

“I think we should have done better, but a game is a game. So, we just have to be well-prepared for the next game.”

Despite scoring his first league goal for the season, the skillful midfielder also has two league assists to his name at the Buccaneers. Mofokeng also scored in the 6-0 thrashing of Crystal Lake FC in the first round of the Nedbank Cup, and he also has an assist in that tournament.

Derby timing

His first league goal may have come at the right time, going into their next game against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

This will not be the first time the attacking midfielder plays against the Glamour Boys, having featured for the Buccaneers the last time the teams met. Mofokeng came on as an early substitute for the injured Kermit Erasmus, with Pirates winning the tie 1-0.