Chiefs set CAF target with Nedbank Cup their best hope

Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Nasreddine Nabi says Kaizer Chiefs have set their sights on qualifying for continental club football at the end of this season.

The easiest passage for Amakhosi to achieve this would be to win their next four matches in the Nedbank Cup. That would also give them a first piece of Premier Soccer League silverware since they won the Betway Premiership at the end of the 2014/15 campaign.

Chiefs’ Chippa test

The first of those four matches comes today, as Chiefs host Chippa at FNB Stadium in the last 16,

“It is a cup game … which our club Chiefs has a purpose about winning, to go as far as we can, even to the end,” said Nabi.

“We want to go to CAF this season. It is not easy but we want to put it in the players that they have the capacity. The difference (between them and other teams) is not big. The confidence is the same in the Nedbank Cup, we will push (for it).”

First, however, Chiefs must keep their focus on the Chilli Boyz. If they do not, it is likely the Nedbank Cup dream will already be gone this weekend.

Chiefs did beat Chippa 1-0 in the Premiership on December 29, but Nabi is not reading too much into that result.

“We can’t rely on the last result we got against Chippa. It was a very difficult game, unlocked by a masterpiece from (Mduduzi) Shabalala.

“We expect another very difficult game on Saturday, and have prepared for it and done our due diligence.

“We have worked through everything and set up a tactical and technical plan for the game.”

Chiefs injuries

Chiefs will be without their suspended captain Yusuf Maart for this game, while fellow central midfielder Sibongiseni ‘Ox’ Mthethwa is still out injured. Forwards Wandile Duba and Ashley Du Preez are also injured.

Midfielder George Matlou, defender Edmilson Dove, and full back Dillon Solomons have all returned to training but only Matlou is a possibility to play against Chippa.

“We feel Dove and Solomons need more time and friendly games to get used to the tempo,” said Nabi.

Chiefs’ January signings Thabo Cele, Glody Lilepo and Tashreeq Morris are all available for today’s game, and are likely to start given the impact they have already had.

All three have plenty of playing experience at a high level, if only Morris has played at other clubs in the Premier Soccer League.

Experience counts

Nabi admitted it was a concious decision to lean more on experience as Chiefs beat Stellenbosch 1-0 in their last league match. Gaston Sirino was also brought back into the starting line-up at Athlone Stadium.

“It is true that in the last game we had more experienced players,” added Nabi. In every process of building you want experienced players playing with younger players.

“The younger players need to see the level you have to be. If they are not there they have to work harder to get to a certain level – of a Sirino or whoever else. It will lift their performance.”