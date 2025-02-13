Nabi sticks to his principles as Chiefs face Chippa

'Some people say parking the bus and helicopter football won't kill you,' Nabi told reporters yesterday

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi addresses the media at a press conference in Johannesburg on Thursday. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi says he will never change his attacking philosophy and play defensive or long-ball football.

“Some people say parking the bus and helicopter football won’t kill you,” Nabi told reporters yesterday at a Nedbank Cup last 16 press conference.

“No! You are principled or not principled.”

Chiefs’ last chance saloon

Chiefs will play Chippa United on Saturday in the last 16, in what represents their last realistic opportunity of lifting a trophy this season. If they fail to do so, Chiefs will finish a decade without a single piece of Premier Soccer League silverware in the trophy cabinet.

Nabi has constantly referred to a ‘process’ since taking over at Chiefs, saying he needs time to build a successful team. But he also understands Amakhosi fans’ impatience.

“The fans don’t want to hear ‘project or process’, they want results. But from myself, we don’t need to react with emotions,” added Nabi.

“We believe the players are starting to get confidence, in themselves, in the message conveyed by the technical staff and … in dealing with pressure that comes with being at a big club.

“We are responsible for millions of people, that’s why there’s no sleep when there’s a bad result for Chiefs.”

Chiefs have improved a little of late under Nabi, with four wins, a draw and two defeats in their last seven matches in all competitions.

Last weekend they picked up an impressive Betway Premiership win at Stellenbosch FC and that also has to give them confidence heading into the clash with the Chilli Boyz.

Chiefs also beat Chippa as recently as December 29, a 1-0 Premiership win at the Moses Mabhida Stadium sealed by Mduduzi Shabalala’s well-taken individual goal.

Suspensions for both sides

Amakhosi will have to face Chippa without Yusuf Maart, with the midfielder suspended after picking up a fourth booking of the campaign against Stellies.

Chippa themselveds will be without suspended defender Sirgio Kammies.

“The rest of the team looks good. So, we have a good pool that we can select from against Chiefs and we just need to go out there and show the good talent that we have,” Chippa coach Thabo September told reporters this week.