Bvuma pays tribute to Chiefs ‘legend’ Khune ahead of final home match

'Growing up every goalkeeper looked up to Khune,' said Bvuma.

Itumeleng Khune looks like he will be part of a Chiefs home first team squad for the last time on Saturday. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs first choice goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma has paid tribute to Itumeleng Khune, ahead of what could be the veteran shot-stopper’s last home game with Amakhosi, when they take on Polokwane City at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs announced on Thursday that they will honour Khune ahead of the game against Rise and Shine, with the 36 year-old having served the club for 25 years. The former Chiefs captain may well be playing his last season at Amakhosi, with Chiefs having already said his most recent playing contract, which expires in June, will be his last.

Khune has had a troubled campaign, suspended by the club and stripped of the captaincy late last year, after reportedly arriving at training under the influence of alcohol.

The 36 year-old had his suspension lifted in March, however, and made his first appearance in the Chiefs matchday squad in their last match, a 1-1 DStv Premiership draw at AmaZulu.

“Itu is a legend of the team, it is always nice to have him with us, whether it is going to a game or chilling or training, for me it is a blessing,” said Bvuma.

“Guys like Itu only come along once, what he has done for this team and for his country is massive. I am grateful he was there with me when we played in Durban (against AmaZulu).”

Khune is likely to be on the bench again on Saturday, with Brandon Petersen still serving a suspension, but it is unlikely he will play in either this match or the final match of the season at Cape Town Spurs, with Chiefs still chasing points to secure a top eight finish.

‘Itu taught me a lot’

“I will miss his personality,” added Bvuma.

“Itu taught me a lot, coming from development, he told me he had been in my situation before. I trained with the first team when I was in Chiefs development, and I didn’t have a contract. Itu helped me, sometimes I didn’t have the money to come to training and Itu was there for me.

“Growing up every goalkeeper looked up to Khune, how he is and who he is. He played a huge role in goalkeepers wanting to make it professionally.

“Itu is a hard worker, even now he keeps working hard, If you want to be better than others you need to give more. These are some of the ways he taught me and why he has managed to be where he is today.”