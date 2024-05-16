Fully-fit Chivaviro looking to fire Chiefs in to MTN8

'This is our last home game and we want to end on a high,' said the Chiefs attacker.

Kaizer Chiefs forward Ranga Chivariro is hoping to supply the goals in the final two matches of the season that can help get Chiefs into next season’s MTN8.

Chivaviro, like Amakhosi, has not hit the heights this season, scoring just four times in 18 DStv Premiership appearances. The 31 year-old, signed from Marumo Gallants this season did, however, grab a fine brace in the recent 2-2 draw with TS Galaxy.

Chiefs are clinging onto eighth place in the table as they prepare to face Polokwane City on Saturday at FNB Stadium in their last home game of the campaign. Rise and Shine are one of the teams looking to steal a spot in the top eight from Amakhosi – the Limpopo side are ninth and only trail Chiefs on goal difference.

“For me it is quite clear, I wish I had scored more goals, but it is always a process,” said Chivaviro on Thursday at Kaizer Chiefs training.

“I am on four goals now, and hopefully by the time the season ends I can have maybe six or seven and take that into next season (as well).”

Honest assessment

Chivaviro is also honest in his assessment of Chiefs’ disappointing campaign.

“I feel we have underachieved … we did not manage to reach the goals we wanted,” he added.

“With that being said, there is still something to play for. This is our last home game and we want to end on a high and win the game and make sure the top eight spot is secured.”

On his own struggles, Chivaviro says it did not help that he started the season injured.

“When I came here, in my first three months, I was injured, so I was playing catch up to everyone else. I had no pre-season. Things are starting to fall into place now with my match fitness, and I hope that doesn’t end until my season ends, and continues when next season begins.”

After taking on Polokwane City, Amakhosi will play their final league game of the season on May 25 away to already-relegated Cape Town Spurs