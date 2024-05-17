Kaizer Chiefs to honour club legend Itumeleng Khune

Khune has made 346 appearances for Amakhosi.

Kaizer Chiefs have announced that they will honour club legend Itumeleng Khune ahead of their final home DStve Premiership game against Polokwane City at FNB Stadium on Saturday.



In a statement released on Thursday, Chiefs said the veteran goalkeeper will be honoured for his 25 years of service at the club.

Khune joined the Chiefs development academy in 1999 and was promoted to the senior team at the start of the 2004/05 season.

“With the Club intent on thanking our fanbase for their loyal support by finishing the season on a positive note, Kaizer Chiefs fans have another good reason to flock to FNB Stadium this Saturday, 18 May, with legendary goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune, set to be honoured ahead of the team’s final home match of the campaign,” read the club statement.

“The fixture against Polokwane City promises to be an emotional and celebratory one as the Club, teammates and supporters say thank you to one of the most decorated players in Chiefs’ history.

“Khune, a stalwart of South African football, has been a pillar of strength for Kaizer Chiefs for over two decades, having arrived as a youngster from Ventersdorp, in the North West, back in 1999.

“Known for his exceptional goalkeeping skills and leadership on and off the field, Khune started in the Kaizer Chiefs Youth Development Academy before being promoted to the senior team at the start of the 2004/05 season.

“Khune spent five years in the youth structures, and is currently in his record-setting 20th season with the senior team.

“Supporters in Gauteng, and those from further afield who are able to travel, are encouraged to come in large numbers to show appreciation for Khune’s contributions to the Amakhosi cause. The game against Polokwane City will not only be a crucial match for Kaizer Chiefs, with three vital points at stake, but also a poignant moment for fans to celebrate the career of a true legend of the game in South Africa.”



Khune has made 346 appearances for Amakhosi, conceding 274 goals and making 152 clean sheets.

The former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper won three league titles, three MTN8 trophies, four Telkom Knockouts and two Nedbank Cups during his stay at the Chiefs Village.