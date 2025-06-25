Chiefs sign new midfielder Chislett – reports

'I think the best opportunity would be to play in South Africa and represent South Africa, if that makes sense,' Chislett told FarPost in May.

Ethan Chislett has signed for Kaizer Chiefs, according to multiple reports. Picture: James Bayliss – AMA

Kaizer Chiefs have signed 26 year-old midfielder Ethan Chislett, according to multiple reports.

FarPost were the first to report that Chislett had joined as a free agent on a two-year deal.

Chislett was available after being released by English League Two side Port Vale at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Born in Durban, attacking midfielder Chislett is the son of former Manning Rangers forward Donovan Chislett. His grandfather, Gordon Chislett, who passed away in January, played for South Africa at international level.

“I’m 26 now. I’m just going to put it simply. I want to play for South Africa. I think the unfortunate passing of my granddad, I’d have liked him to see me represent South Africa, but some things aren’t meant to be,” Chislett told FarPost at the start of May.

“So, I think that’s my burning desire – to represent South Africa. And I know you can do that anywhere in the world, but I think the best opportunity would be to play in South Africa and represent South Africa, if that makes sense.”

Chislett played for Aldershot, AFC Wimbledon and Port Vale in England, making a total of 241 appearances, with 42 goals and 16 assists, according to transfermarkt.

Amakhosi reinforcements

Chiefs would be Chislett’s first club in South Africa.

Amakhosi are looking to reinforce their squad ahead of the new season having already released several players. Edmilson Dove, Sabelo Radebe, Njabulo Blom and Ranga Chivaviro have already been shown the door at Naturena.