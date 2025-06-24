Betway PSL

Pirates sign Chiefs-linked Mbule

By Jonty Mark

24 June 2025

Mbule was also heavily linked with Kaizer Chiefs.

Sipho Mbule - Orlando Pirates

Sipho Mbule has joined Orlando Pirates. Picture: Twitter/Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates have announced the signing of talented midfielder Sipho Mbule.

Pirates snap up free Mbule

Mbule was a free agent after being released by Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of the season.

The 27 year-old’s talent has never been in doubt, but off-the-field issues have clouded his career. It remains to be seen if Pirates’ new head coach Abdelsam Ouaddou can get the best out of him.

Ouaddou has already stated previously that Mbule is a player he admires.

“One other player that I love …. his style of play, maybe his behaviour is not so good. But I think it is a question of management. These players need someone to be close to them, to understand they are good players but they have to manage their lifestyles. This is Mbule,” Ouaddou told Marawa Sports Worldwide.

‘A fantastic player’

“Mbule is a fantastic player, he is the kind of player I would like to have in my team.”

Mbule, who spent last season on loan at Sekhukhune United, was linked with Kaizer Chiefs initially, and his agent Mike Makaab said the player had indeed be offered to Amakhosi.

“Sipho Mbule has been offered to Kaizer Chiefs. It is up to the club to make the decision and we need to respect that decision,” tweeted Makaab on June 8.

