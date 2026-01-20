Chiefs snap up young midfielder Manyana

City confirmed the move via their social media channels on Tuesday.

Kaizer Chiefs have signed 20 year-old midfielder Xhosa Manyana on loan from Motsepe Foundation Championship side Cape Town City.

Cape Town City confirmed the move via their social media channels on Tuesday.

Manyana was handed his first professional deal by City in October 2024 and in January 2025 was signed on loan by Cincinnati FC in the USA, where he made nine appearances for their second team.

He has also represented South Africa at both Under-17 and Under-20 level. Manyana has yet to play a game for City’s first team but he was a regular for them for two seasons in the DSTV Diski Challenge.