Cardoso comments on future, dismisses Mosimane reports

"We just need our fans not to let themselves be poisoned by the outside and echo things that don’t exist," he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has dismissed speculation surrounding his future, following reports linking former coach Pitso Mosimane with a sensational return to the club.

Following Sundowns’ comfortable 2-0 victory over ORBIT College at Loftus Versfeld on Monday night, Cardoso addressed the media for the first time since the rumours surfaced.

ALSO READ: Sales and León fire Sundowns back to top spot

Arthur Sales and new signing Brayan León were on target as the reigning champions cruised to victory in front of their home fans. The result provided Cardoso with the ideal platform to address swirling reports about his position at the club.

When asked about his future, Cardoso was critical of social media’s role in spreading unverified stories. The Portuguese coach went on a rant about what he says are unfounded reports that his time at Chloorkop may be coming to an end.

“The problem nowadays is that people discuss football on their phones and they speak about things they have absolutely no idea about which gives a lot of echo to things that don’t even exist,” Cardoso said.

“People discuss things they would like to probably happen which they don’t have any idea of but they want to speak about it. Having a phone, a blog and some followers echoes it but unfortunately they don’t know what they are talking about.”

Cardoso was emphatic that Sundowns operates under a strong internal structure and is not vulnerable to outside interference. Cardoso has sent a clear message that the team remains firmly under his guidance.

“Sundowns is a club that is run from the inside to the outside and not from the outside to the inside,” he explained.

“There’s strong leadership inside the club, a strong sporting director, a strong coach and a strong change room. It’s not from the outside that people will hurt us because the doors at Chloorkop are so strong that those kinds of things don’t enter.”

According to multiple reports, Mosimane could make a return to the Tshwane giants if both parties are able put their legal dispute aside. However, Cardoso urged fans to focus on supporting the team rather than giving credence to speculation.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Kaze – ‘Some teams … think they are entitled to win’

“We’re united and we know what to do and we’re working hard to please our fans as much as possible. We just need our fans not to let themselves be poisoned by the outside and echo things that don’t exist,” he concluded.