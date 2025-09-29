Chiefs’ Solomons looks to keep momentum against AmaZulu

'Trying to stay in a good mental state, that was really important,' said Solomons on his absence from the team.

Kaizer Chiefs right wing back Dillon Solomons says keeping his focus was key as he found himself on the sidelines at the start of this season with Amakhosi.

Solomons made his first appearance for Chiefs in the 2025/26 campaign, as they beat Angola’s Kabuscorp on penalties on Saturday to reach the final round of Caf Confederation Cup qualifying.

Chiefs’ Man-of-the-Match

He was voted Man-of-the-Match by Chiefs fans following an all-action display. Solomons’ run and shot four minutes before half time saw Kabuscorp goalkeeper Anselmo parry the ball to Glody Lilepo. And Liepo fired home to level the tie on aggregate four minutes before half time.

“Trying to stay in a good mental state, that was really important,” said Solomons.

“And working on the things I felt I could work on. For me it is always good to speak to the coaches, to find out where you can improve and to work on those things. Also to keep yourself physically good so when the opportunity comes you are ready.”

Chiefs signed Thabiso Monyane as a free agent this season after he left Orlando Pirates. And Monyane was Amakhosi’s first choice right back for the first few games of the season. He did so well that he earned call-up to Hugo Broos’ Bafana squad.

An injury to Monyane gave an opportunity to Reeve Frosler in Chiefs’ next couple of games. But Solomons has now staked a real claim to be given more of a chance.

“The last couple of months was tough for myself, but good for the team,” said Solomons, who will hope for another opportunity when Chiefs host AmaZulu in the Betway Premiership tomorrow.

“That is what comes first, the team. It is really sad Thabiso is out with an injury, because he has been doing really well. As players you sometimes have to understand that there is nothing you can do more than work hard and support your teammates.”

Impressive start, then a wobble

Chiefs had failed to win in three consecutive matches before Saturday’s win over Kabuscorp. This followed an impressive start to the season that saw Amakhosi win four of their first five Premiership games.

Amakhosi could do with a win over AmaZulu to get their Premiership campaign back on track.

“Coming into Saturday’s game for myself it is just about trying to keep our momentum going,” added Solomons.

“Sometimes in the last couple of seasons we have won a few games and then it just dies (Chiefs finished 10th in the league in the 2023/24 campaign and ninth last season).

“We don’t want that to happen. We want to … be more consistent.”