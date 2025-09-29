Why Maema’s Chiefs move collapsed before Simba switch

'Sundowns decided it was best for him to move to a different league rather than sell to their rivals,' a source close to the player revealed.

Phakaaathi has learnt that Neo Maema’s potential move to Kaizer Chiefs fell through before he sealed a switch to Simba SC in Tanzania. Amakhosi were long-time admirers of the attacking midfielder and were in the race to sign him, but the deal eventually collapsed.

Sundowns reluctance to sell to Chiefs

Although the financial details of what would have been a permanent transfer remain unclear, it is understood that Mamelodi Sundowns were reluctant to sell Maema to their Betway Premiership rivals. As seen in many top European leagues, leading clubs are often hesitant to strengthen domestic competitors by trading players directly.

ALSO READ: Sundowns defender seals Durban City switch

It appears Maema was caught between Sundowns’ refusal to sell him to a local side and the option of moving abroad. The 29-year-old eventually secured a loan move to Simba in a bid to revive his career, having struggled for game time last season.

“Chiefs were definitely interested but Sundowns decided it was best for him to move to a different league rather than sell to their rivals,” a source close to the player revealed.

‘Not willing to sell’

“The interest was not new, because they also enquired in January, but at that stage Sundowns were not willing to sell as they still wanted him for all the competitions they were playing in.”

The former Bloemfontein Celtic star enjoyed a successful four-year spell at Chloorkop, lifting four league titles, the Nedbank Cup, the MTN8 and the inaugural African Football League. It remains to be seen whether Chiefs will rekindle their interest in Maema once his stint in East Africa concludes.

ALSO READ: Big-spending Sundowns land European reinforcements

For now, the midfielder will look to reignite his form at Simba, where he hopes regular minutes will help him rediscover the consistency that once made him one of the most exciting attacking talents in South African football.