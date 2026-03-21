Chiefs youngsters seize their chance as Amakhosi down Magesi

Duba and Vilakazi hit the net in a 2-0 win.

Kaizer Chiefs can go into the international break with their mood vastly improved after a 2-0 Betway Premiership victory over Magesi FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening.

Chiefs strike twice

Wandile Duba and Mfundo Vilakazi got on the scoresheet for Amakhosi, a second successive Premiership win lifting Chiefs up to fourth in the table.

For both Duba and Vilakazi, these were their first league goals of the season, and a generally wasteful Chiefs will need more of that as they push to qualify for continental football.

In a rainy Durban, Chiefs started well and caused Magesi’s defence plenty of problems.

In the 10th minute, Mduduzi Shabalala set up Glody Lilepo on the edge of the box, but his shot flew inches wide of Elvis Chipezeze’s goal.

Five minutes later, Chipezeze did well to plunge to his right to keep out Lebohang Maboe’s effort.

On the half hour mark, Chiefs countered quickly up the pitch and Pule Mmodi set up Lilepo, but this time he hammered an effort well over.

Just as it seemed Chiefs were set for another frustrating day, they went in front in the 32nd minute.

Lilepo played in Duba and he skipped past his man, and sent in a low shot that beat Chipezeze at his near post.

Magesi stir

Going behind seemed to at least stir Magesi into life and they nearly equalised three minutes before the break. Sifiso Luthuli rose high in the box, and powered a header just wide of Bruce Bvuma’s goal.

Chiefs had another scare on the stroke of half time. Dillon Solomons’ poor backwards pass saw Luthuli steaming through on goal. But with Chiefs’ defenders getting back to cover, all Luthuli could do was hit a weak shot that was easy for Bvuma.

Chiefs had a good chance to double their lead in the 54th minute. Mduduzi Shabalala made a fine run into the penalty and was equally well found by Mmodi. Shabalala, however, did not make the most of the space he found himself in and his pass for Lilepo was intercepted.

The Chiefs attacking midfielder was also wasteful a minute later, snatching at an opportunity when found in the box by Dillan Solomons.

Shabalala was soon take off, along with Duba, with Vilakazi and Gaston Sirino replacing them on the hour mark.

And the subs combined in the 69th minute, with Vilakazi finding Sirino, but the latter skewed his effort wide.

Vilakazi magic

Another Lilepo effort was saved at his near post by Chipezeze, but Chiefs did finally find a second goal in the 84th minute.

Thabiso Monyane crossed from the right and while Vilakazi mis-kicked his first effort, the ball fell kindly for the Chiefs youngter to lash his finish past Chipezeze.