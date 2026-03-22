Chiefs’ Maboe – ‘You never get tired of winning’

'We need to keep demanding more, to push ourselves to the limit,' Maboe told SuperSport TV.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebo Maboe says Amakhosi must continue to demand more of themselves if they are to have a successful end to the Betway Premiership season.

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Amakhosi beat Magesi FC 2-0 on Saturday evening at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, their second Premiership win on the spin.

Chiefs’ Maboe on song

Wandile Duba and Mfundo Vilakazi both got their first goals of the season in Durban, but it was Maboe’s performance that earned him the Man-of-the-Match Award.

“At this time of the season we want to collect the points,” Maboe told SuperSport TV after the game.

“We had a couple of bad results, so now it is about time to pick up points. You never get tired of winning. We need to keep wanting more and asking more of ourselves. We are a good team with a lot of talent and we need to keep demanding more, to push ourselves to the limit.

Chiefs had lost three Premiership matches in a row before they beat Durban City the previous weekend. These six points, however, increase their chances of finishing third in the table and qualifying for next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

Magesi are rock bottom of the Premiership table, and showed why, offering little bar a brief flurry of attacks towards half time.

Allan Freese has come in as head coach, but has picked up just three points so far from five matches in charge.

‘A good performance’

“It was a good performance against a very awkward team that plays a lot of long balls. We had to pick up the second balls,” added Maboe.

“In the first half we were a bit lat to do that or to deal with the first balls. We spoke about it and in the second half we were a lot better.”

The Chiefs squad will now have time to rest and recuperate for a couple of weeks. The March international break means that Amakhosi’s next match is away to ORBIT College on April 6.