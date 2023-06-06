Chippa confirm Mamilla return, already thinking about relegation? 

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

In announcing the return of Morgan Mammila as coach at Chippa United, club boss Siviye Mpengesi has pledged to ensure they retain their DStv Premiership status.

This is strange considering that the team are yet to start preparations for next season. It would be expected that they would be dreaming bigger than that.

“We’re thrilled to appoint Morgan Mammila as our new head coach,” Mpengesi said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

It is Mammila’s second coming at Chippa as he was in charge of a few games, including the rare win against Kaizer Chiefs last season but was fired. He then moved to Swallows where he was Musa Nyatama’s assistant.

“Mammila brings an abundance of experience and proven leadership to the role. We also confirm that Siyabulela Gwambi will maintain his post as the first assistant coach,” said Mpengesi.

“His unwavering dedication to the club is highly valued, and we trust in his abilities to continue our forward momentum.

“The pursuit of top-eight positions and cup victories will be entrusted to the capable hands of our new head coach,” added the Chippa boss.

Mpengesi then went on to reveal the plans for next season, promising to buy some quality players during the transfer window and also to avoid relegation.

“As long as we maintain our status in the PSL, we trust in our team’s ability to deliver exceptional football.

Chippa promises exciting players in transfer window

“Looking ahead, we promise an exciting transfer window with the signing of some notable players.

“We aim to strengthen our team and provide our supporters with thrilling matches to enjoy.

“At the core of our objectives for the new season is maintaining our status. This is more than just a goal; it is a promise to the Eastern Cape.

“A promise that the club that binds football lovers of this region together will remain steadfast.

“Chippa United isn’t just a football club, it symbolises the pride and spirit of the Eastern Cape.”



It, however, remains to be seen how long Mamilla will be in charge this time around.

Mpengesi has built himself a reputation of being too impatient with coaches and fires them at the drop of a hat.