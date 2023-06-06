Pirates star Lorch set for sentencing after being found guilty of assault

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates winger Thembinkosi Lorch has been found guilty for charges of assault against his then girlfriend Fundiswa Mathithibala by the Randburg Magistrate Court on Tuesday, the National Prosecution Authority has revealed.

Lorch was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on Mathithibala on September 6, 2020.

It was reported that Lorch assaulted the victim by allegedly slapping and strangling her following an argument when Mathithibala asked about his whereabouts in a complex in Midrand.

The incident is said to have happened during the weekend, and the Pirates player was then released the following Monday.

He was released on bail of R2000 and the Buccaneers also released a statement stating that they are aware of the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) charge against their star player.

According to NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, Lorch and his witness did not give a good impression during the court proceedings.

“Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala said she was visiting Lorch when he left her at his home to go out with his friend. Mathithibala saw that it was getting late and messaged him to return her car keys,” said the NPA spokesperson.

“On arrival, an argument ensued. Lorch became violent towards her and started to strangle her, beat her whilst pulling her up and down. She called for help and his friend came to her rescue,” the statement continued.

“The accused did not have any injuries which meant that he was the aggressor. The accused and his witness did not create a good impression in court and appeared to be not credible witnesses.”

The judgement against Lorch comes after the player helped Pirates clinch their second piece of silverware this season when they won the Nedbank Cup just last week.

The winger created the penalty that gave Pirates a 2-1 victory over Sekhukhune United to lift the Cup at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The Ke Yona Cup victory meant Bucs won two trophies this season and they also qualified for the Caf Champions League after finishing second on the DStv Premiership table.

But, it seems like Lorch will have to cut his celebrations short.

The winger will have to wait until 28 July for sentencing.