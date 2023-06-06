‘It’s a process,’ says Chiefs legend Mooki, pleads Zwane patience

Compiled by Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs legend and one time fan favourite Thabo ‘Tsiki-Tsiki’ Mooki believes the pressure that Arthur Zwane has is necessary to keep him on his toes.

But he also wants the supporters to have more patience with Zwane, and understand that rebuilding a team is a process that takes some time.

Zwane finished his first full season as Chiefs head coach under a lot of pressure with calls for his head coming from all angles. He was also pelted with missiles in the team’s penultimate game against SuperSport United.

Chiefs’ poor finish

Chiefs finished fifth in the DStv Premiership after a run of poor results towards the end of the season. They also played up to the semifinals in both the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.

And while the calls for his head, including the violent incident at Royal Bafokeng Stadium, received management’s attention, Zwane was retained.

“It’s a process, it’s a journey and it’s not an easy thing,” said Mooki. He was speaking to the media after a legends game where Chiefs beat Orlando Pirates. The game was held at Malamulele Stadium in Giyani, Limpopo at the weekend.

Mooki says Zwane has been doing his best at Chiefs so far, but next season will be crucial as results have to start coming.

Mooki says patience is key

“As you know Arthur has been trying to build the team. He has been trying to work with the material that he has to make sure he finds the right combinations,” added Mooki.

“Obviously it will be difficult. It’s not easy, especially with the pressure that he has. But we will see how the next season pans out.

“Look, it’s also about patience. At the same time, the pressure is needed as well. So that one doesn’t have to relax, you know the fans want results.

“But they have been patient with him. We just have to see next season which new players they add to the squad … so that we also try and find a winning team.”

Chiefs are expected to make a few big changes with new players coming in. They have acquired the services of Thatayaone Dithlokwe and Given Msimango already.

Dithlokwe was with SuperSport United and Msimango was with TS Galaxy. They are also reported to have signed Mduduzi Mdanstane from Cape Town City.