Chippa down Galaxy to reach Cup semifinals

Chippa will be at home against Orlando Pirates in the semifinals of the competition.

Chippa United ended their winless run against TS Galaxy when they beat them 2-0 to advance to the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup on Sunday.



Chippa will be at home against Orlando Pirates in the semifinals of the competition following a draw that was conducted at Mbombela Stadium after the game.



Goals from Bienvenu Eva Nga and Roscoe Petersen ensured the Chilli Boys’ passage to the last four of the competition.



It was Chippa’s first victory over Galaxy since January 2021.



The Rockets were the quickest off the blocks and they came close to taking the lead in as early as the third when Samir Nurkovic turned his marker and took a shot at goal, but his deflected shot was saved by Stanley Nwabali.



Puso Dithejane then saw his shot goes over the crossbar in the 12th minute following another good attach from Galaxy.



Nurkovic came close to making amends for his earlier miss in the 27th minute, but his acrobatic shot hit the crossbar with Nwabali well-beaten.



Galaxy were to pay for this miss three minutes later when Eva Nga put the Chilli Boys in the lead with a clever header.



Dithejane wasted a great chance to find the equaliser for the Rockets in the 35th minute, but his free header went narrowly wide of goals.



Nga came close to grabbing a brace towards the end of the first half but his shot was saved by Ntwari.



Much like the first half, Galaxy dominated possession, but they were again guilty of missing easy chances.



The first culprit was Mpho Mvelase who found himself unmarked inside the box following a clever pass from Nurkovic, but he shot wide of goals in the 56th minute.



Substitute Elmo Kambindu was presented with a chance to double Chippa’s lead in the 69th minute when Ntwari kicked the ball into a Chilli Boys player’s back and it landed on the path on Namibian striker who shot wide of goals with the goalkeeper in no-mans land.



Roscoe Petersen made sure Chippa goes through to the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup when he netted a penalty in referee’s optional time.