Pirates, Sundowns avoid each other in Nedbank Cup semis draw

The venues and dates will be announced by the PSL at a later stage.

Gv of the semifinal draw during the 2024 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal match between TS Galaxy and Chippa United at the Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit on Sunday. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

The dream Nedbank Cup final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates remains on the cards after the big guns avoided each other in the semifinals draw.



The draw was conducted at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday after last quarterfinals match between TS Galaxy and Chippa United, which was won 2-0 by the Chilli Boys, with Bienvenu Eva Nga scoring the goals for Chippa.

Chippa were handed a home draw against the defending champions Orlando Pirates who beat AmaZulu 4-2 in a six-goal thriller played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.

High-flying Stellenbosch FC will host Mamelodi Sundowns in the other semifinal clash at home at a venue and time that is yet to be confirmed by the Premier Soccer League.

Pirates will be confident of reaching the final considering their good record against Chippa, but such is the nature of this competition that anything is possible. Even a Chippa United versus Stellenbosch FC final.



With Sundowns showing signs of fatigue, Stellenbosch will fancy their chances of reaching the final of the Nadbank Cup. If they achieve the feat, it will be their second final this season, having reached the final of the Carling Black Label Knockout, which they won against Sekhukhune United in December last year.

But beating Sundowns has proven to be a difficult task for many teams in the DStv Premiership and the Brazilians remain undefeated in the league after 20 games.



