Khune accepts Chiefs’ decision to strip him of his captaincy

A source close to Kaizer Chiefs veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng has revealed that the shot-stopper has welcomed the club’s decision to strip him of his captaincy, saying it was a good decision.



Khune saw his captaincy being taken away from him after he allegedly reported for training drunk, and was subsequently suspended by the club.

It is said Khune believes that what he did was wrong and he should be leading by example, and it’s unfortunate that he did not do so and he let a lot of people down, and that’s why he is not bothered by the captaincy being taken away from him.

“I think someone like him is experienced enough to know that the club did the right thing about revoking his captaincy. It’s a good example for any current or future players at the club to know that they won’t let such things just slide away,” said the informant.



“He feels bad because he has been well-behaved for all these years and something like this happens to him at the later stages of his career. But he is a big boy, he will bounce back from this.”