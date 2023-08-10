Riveiro wants to see Orlando Stadium sold out when Pirates play

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says he would like to see the Orlando Stadium frequently sold out when his side is playing and he was surprised by the low number of fanswhen he first got to the club last year.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s football,’ says Ntseki of Petersen’s costly Chiefs mistakes

Riveiro says the support from the Pirates fans is important for the team as it motivates them to play their best football.

The Spaniard was speaking after his team’s 4-2 victory against Royal AM in a DStv Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday, as the Buccaneer registered their first win of the season after losing 1-0 to Stellenbosch FC in their opening game on Satyrday.

“As a foreigner, let’s say I’ve been around enough, but in the beginning it was a bit surprising for me as to why there were not more (fans at Orlando Stadium),” said Riveiro.

“We have space for more. I said already after the game that they (fans attending the game) are pushing us all the way most of the time. I would really like to see the stadium more frequently sold out.

“If we want to continue growing together, it’s important that we feel that support. For me, it’s fine (when fans are not at the stadium). I am concentrating on my own stuff, but for the players it’s very important that we feel that we play at home.”

Riveiro, however, says things are getting better than it was in terms of numbers at the stadium and he adds that it is also about the team displaying good football so that they can attract huge numbers in the stands.

“Little by little we are getting more numbers (at the stadium). I think if we compare today (Saturday against Royal) with our first game against Swallows one year ago, I think today was better, tomorrow is a holiday as well, it helps,” he added, in reference to Women’s Day.

READ MORE: Pirates coach Riveiro says they let Royal AM feel too comfortable

“It’s also about us trying to offer good games, as good as possible and invite people to come and enjoy the game with us. The performance is important for our fans. It’s not a discussion that we’ve got a lot of fans everywhere and like I said we have space for more in the stadium and thanks to those who come regularly.”