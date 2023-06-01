Saleng should have won Footballer of the Season award – Ncikazi

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi wants the judging panel of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Awards to explain the criteria used in awarding the Footballer of the Season gong.

The top accolade went to Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who beat his teammate Ronwen Williams and Pirates’ Monnapule Saleng.

Although he acknowledges the work that was done by Mokoena for the Brazilians this season, Ncikazi believes Saleng should have won the award.

“Teboho Mokoena’s work is there for everyone to see, I don’t want it to look like Pirates are against the success of Sundowns, however, according to me, the judges should clearly explain the things they use to choose these players,” said the former Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United coach in an interview with Ukhozi FM this week.

“For example, if people see that Saleng has 11 goals and eight assists in the league but his counterpart (Mokoena) has one goal and one assist. They must explain which criteria or metrics that they use that we don’t know, which made Mokoena be above Saleng, the problem is with the judges.”



According to the PSL, the Footballer of the Season accolade is voted for by coaches, but they aren’t allowed to vote for a player from the club they coach.

Ncikazi reiterated the need for the judges to explain how Mokoena beat Saleng to the award.

“I know Nkosinathi Sibisi has how many Man of the match awards and Saleng and Mokoena. But the judges should show us why (Mokoena won). I don’t have a problem with Sundowns players being successful, this is a competition where others should succeed and others don’t.