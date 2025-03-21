Bafana’s Williams says injury helped him fall back in love with football

'I have my energy back for the game, I am excited again,' said the Bafana captain.

Ronwen Williams wants to help take Bafana to another level in 2025. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams says he has his mojo back and is looking forward to doing well at the ‘business end’ of the season for club and country.

Williams only has only just returned to play for Sundowns after an injury that kept him out for over a month. But he is only taking positives from his time out of the game.

Bafana’s Williams – ‘It came at the right time’

“It has been good, honestly,” Williams told reporters ahead of Bafana’s 2026 Fifa World Cup Group C qualifier against Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday.

“No player wants to be injured, but I think it came at the right time for me. I had played so much over the last few years and months that the injury has done me wonders. I have my energy back for the game, I am excited again.

“Before, when you are playing every three days, there is no excitement. It just comes over and over and you don’t enjoy it.

“This have given me time to relax, to miss the game a bit and to get my spark back. I was conceding some goals you don’t expect Ronwen to concede.

“We are all human beings and get tired and frustrated. This is the perfect time now, at the business end of the season, when my club and country needs me more than before. So I am looking forward to finishing the season on a good note.”

A key role

Williams played a key role in a brilliant 2024 for Bafana They finished third at the Africa Cup of Nations finals, drew in Nigeria and beat Zimbabwe at home in World Cup qualifying. And to finish the year off, they qualified comfortably for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The obvious notch missing from Williams’ belt is qualification for a World Cup. And Bafana may never have a better chance than now.

Group C favourites Nigeria have had a terrible start to World Cup qualifying, while Bafana will also effectively play five of their last six qualifiers at home. With Lesotho and Zimbabwe not having suitable home venues according to CAF regulations, both of their home qualifiers against Bafana will be played in South Africa.

Williams says the team spirit Bafana have fostered can push them forward in 2025.

A ‘special group’

“We know it is is big week, with a big two games,” added Williams. As well as Lesotho, Bafana will take on Benin in the Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

“If you see in training the intensity and mentality, you can see how serious they (the players) are and they know what is at stake.

“Unfortunately some guys are injured but just to show how special this group are, you should see all the messages that have been sent. We even got a message from Yaya Sithole saying all the best of luck and love from his side.

“We have come a long way as a team and are looking forward to this game (against Lesotho). Hopefully the fans will come out and be an extra motivation. We want to unite the country in the New Year, and build on our performances. We were onto a good thing last year and we want to keep growing and to take Bafana to even greater heights.”