Could Chiefs’ absent duo finally get a game against Stellies?

'Tomorrow you will get your answer,' said Chiefs co-head coach Ben Youssef on Monday.

Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Khalil Ben Youssef has hinted that left back Nkanyiso Shinga and midfielder Ethan Chislett could make their debuts for Amakhosi against Stellenbosch in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday evening at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs signed the pair ahead of the new campaign, but neither has played a single minute for Amakhosi up to now.

Chiefs’ cryptic response

Their absence has been a repeated source of questions at Chiefs press conferences.

“Tomorrow you will get your answer,” said Ben Youssef on Monday at the Chiefs Village.

It was a slightly cryptic response, but even more cryptic if the pair are again not even featured in the Chiefs squad. The obvious conclusion to draw is that Chislett and Shinga could be involved in some capacity.

Definitely out for Chiefs against Stellies are striker Etiosa Ighodaro, who Ben Youssef said was “still far away” from recovering from injury, and midfielder George Matlou, who was seen on crutches at the Village.

Chiefs are currently eight points behind leaders Orlando Pirates, who they play on Saturday in the first Premiership Soweto derby of the season.

Amakhosi do, however, have two games in hand on the Buccaneers, one of which is against Stellenbosch on Tuesday.

Chiefs are out of all knockout competitions, following their exit this month from the Nedbank Cup and Caf Confederation Cup.

After finishing 10th in the Premiership last season, most of the talk was about Chiefs simply improving in the top flight this season and not about winning it. Now, however, Amakhosi’s tune has changed.

‘We must fight to win’

“After finishing tenth, yes normally you would continue to build, look to finish top five. But in this situation, where it is close and we can fight for the league we have to continue to work.

“The performance of the team, to get 30 points in 15 matches, it is a long time since Chiefs have delivered this performance. We have only conceded six goals in 15 matches. All the stats we have seen, for Expected Goals, and chances created, we are on top.

“Chiefs are a big team, every competition we must fight to win. Winning 15 games will allow us to win the league without waiting for other results.”