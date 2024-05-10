Sundowns winger Lesiba Nku out to get back to winning ways

Mamelodi Sundowns are looking to make amends for the goalless draw against Golden Arrows in midweek when they play another KwaZulu-Natal based team on Saturday. Sundowns will be at home to Royal AM, who are hovering above the relegation zone in 14th position.

The Brazilians will be looking to get back to winning ways and stretch their unbeaten run to 26 games. They played the entire second half with 10 men against Arrows after Musa Lebusa was shown a red card.

Many teams would have taken a point under those circumstances but Sundownns winger Lesiba Nku wasn’t happy with their showing as they now target three points against Royal AM at Loftus Versfeld.

“It was a difficult match (against Arrows), games do happen where you play against a team with a low block and it’s not easy,” he said the club’s media team before looking ahead to their next encounter.

“It’s a pity we got a red card when we came back in the second half and it did slow us down a little bit. We tried our best but we couldn’t get the points that we wanted and I would say it was two points dropped because we want to reach our target but we will bounce back and win the next game.”

Royal AM twice in four days

Sundowns will be overwhelming favourites to pick up maximum points against their visitors who they play in back-to-back games. The two sides will meet again on Tuesday as a result of postponements earlier this season due to Masandawana’s Caf commitments.

“In each and every game we play we try to improve and keep our standard high so that we don’t get beaten,” Nku added.

“Or to keep our own standard that you must win every game that you play but it’s not easy to play every two days. I would like to thank the recovery guys because they are really helping us and we will manage until the last game.”

Sundowns will be without influential goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and defender Lebusa who are both suspended for the 5:30 pm kick-off in Tshwane. Denis Onyango is expected to deputise for Williams while Rulani Mokwena will in all likelihood reshuffle his centreback pairing.