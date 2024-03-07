Local Soccer

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

7 Mar 2024

Crystal Lake add ex-Chiefs midfielder to their technical team

Crystal Lake played against Orlando Pirates in the last 32 round of the Nedbank Cup.

Crystal Lake add ex-Chiefs midfielder Katsande in their technical team

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune United midfielder Willard Katsande. (Picture: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

South Africa regional league side Crystal Lake FC have unveiled former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Kastande as part of their technical team.

ALSO READ: Mabunda lauds Sundowns quality, questions who will stop them

The ex-Sekhukhune United midfielder joins the fSouth African fourth tier outfit after the team’s appearance at this year’s Nedbank Cup.

Crystal Lake played against Orlando Pirates in the last 32 round of the tournament and they were thrashed 6-0 by the Sea Robbers at the Mbombela Stadium two weeks ago.

“Crystal Lake FC welcomes the former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard (Salt & Vinegar) Katsande to the Technical Team,” the club wrote on their Facebook page.

Katsande has been busy since hanging up his boots. He launched a fashion line called Boss Ya Mboka along with his wife, who is a fashion designer.

The former midfielder is also in construction, with the company name Katsande and Partners and last year he revealed that he got into business with former Amakhosi and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Brian Baloyi after buying a fleet of taxis last year.

But, it seems like Katsande’s heart remains in football with this surprising move to Crystal Lake, who are fighting for promotion to the ABC Motsepe League in their first season in the regional league having been established only last year.

The SAFA regional league side will be hoping the former Zimbabwe international’s experience helps them to sail through to the higher league.

ALSO READ: Mofokeng says he has been praticising how to shoot after recording first league goal

Crystal Lake are currently in fifth place in the SAFA Enhlazeni regional league standings. They are 11 points behind leaders Liver Brothers FC, who participated at last year’s Ke Yona Cup.

