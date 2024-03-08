Riveiro says Soweto derby came at right time for Pirates

“It’s also a good opportunity for us to prove that we are capable of playing good football," said the Bucs mentor.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro believes the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs came at the right time for them to rectify the mistakes they made against Cape Town Spurs in a DStv Premiership midweek clash.

Pirates were held to a 1-1 draw by the bottom of the log side at Orlando Stadium, with Relebohile Mofokeng’s beautiful strike early in the first half canceled out by an equally beautiful goal by Gadiel Kamagi in the second half.

“I think this is a perfect time (to play the derby) because we are coming back from a disappointing result against Spurs. It is good to have a game of this magnitude and we don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves,” said the Bucs coach during a press conference on Thursday.

“We got to push ourselves to the limit because it is what’s going to be required and demanded on Saturday.”

Riveiro also feels that the derby offers them a chance to show their fans that they will do well in the second half of the season.

“It’s also a good opportunity for us to prove that we are capable of playing good football. And hopefully, we will be able to deliver for our fans and make them believe that we will do well in the second half of the season,” he added.

“As usual, when we play these types of games as professionals, we need to exercise an extra concentration level.”

With the Soweto derby between Chiefs and Pirates always bringing excitement around the country and banter among the fans of the two most supported teams in the country – the Bucs mentor is eager to see his team win the match.

“It will be difficult because the excitement around the match is big. At the same time, one of the key things for us will be to silence a little bit of the noise. The focus will be to do better, and offer a good spectacle to the spectators.”