"The last game is in the past, and we prepare for the new game that is coming up," said Mokwana.

Elias Mokwana has called on his Kaizer Chiefs to build on their Carling Knockout victory when they face Chippa United in a Betway Premiership clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium this afternoon.

Mokwana enjoyed a dream debut, coming off the bench to provide an assist. Then a goal in Amakhosi’s 2-1 Carling Knockout semifinal win over Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld last weekend.

Mokwana thanks Chiefs coaches

The 27-year-old forward credited the Chiefs technical team for preparing well for the match.

“It wasn’t easy, but thanks to the coaches, who really worked well with me, pushing me to reach match fitness and getting me ready to play, I could be available to play,” Mokwana told Chiefs media.

“I was very excited to be named in the squad, a dream come true for me to make my debut for this wonderful team that I grew up supporting, that I love so much. I was just hoping the coach would give me some minutes so I could make the fans happy,” added Mokwana before recalling the moment he stepped onto the pitch in front of the Amakhosi Faithful for the first time.

“It was a lovely moment. I love the fans so much. It gave me shivers. They are the best fans in the country, probably in Africa, so it was a great feeling, and I can’t wait to feel it again.”

‘They’re a good team’

Chiefs face a different challenge today as they resume Betway Premiership action away to Chippa United in Gqeberha, and Mokwana says he is focusing on what lies ahead.

“We are keeping our heads down and working hard. The last game is in the past, and we prepare for the new game that is coming up,” he said.

“We know we need to start picking up points in the league, so we are going out to try to win. They are a good team with a wonderful coach, Brandon Truter, who I worked with at Sekhukhune United. It will be a nice, technical game.”