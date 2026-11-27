Maxwele's brilliant performances for Abafana Bes'thende have drawn transfer speculation.

Renowned football agent Mike Makaab has addressed the Golden Arrows midfielder’s future ahead of the January PSL transfer window.

Maxwele’s brilliant performances for Abafana Bes’thende have drawn transfer speculation.

PSL ‘Big Three’ – Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns – are said to be keen to sign the talented attacker.

Makaab confirmed that there’s interest in the 26-year-old, but added that no concrete offer has been made yet.

“There’s nothing solid at the moment, but again his performances have been really outstanding. And we are always looking for opportunities for him,” Makaab told FARPost.

“I think it’s important for you to make a note that we have to respect the fact that he’s under contract at Golden Arrows, which we do with all our players. We will always respect that he has a contract with Arrows, but if the right opportunity comes along, we will approach the club in a correct fashion and speak to the chairlady [Mato Madlala].

“And what I do know is that, if it’s a deal that’s fair to both the club and Aya, the charlady will always be willing to listen and make a fair decision. So I think Aya has been one of the outstanding players in South Africa; consistently outstanding,” added Makaab.

With the January transfer window approaching, it remains to be seen whether Maxwele will remain with Arrows or will move to one of the big teams in South Africa.

