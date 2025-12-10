PSL

Dithejane, Ouaddou secure second Betway Premiership accolades

Phakaaathi Reporter

By Phakaaathi Reporter

3 minute read

10 December 2025

11:48 am

Dithejane earned the Betway Premiership Player of the Month award after continuing with his rich vein of form this season.

Puso Dithejane of TS Galaxy FC has won the Betway Premiership award for November and December. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

TS Galaxy midfielder, Puso Dithejane, along with Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, are the Betway Premiership Player and Coach of the Month winners for November and December.

This marks the Pirates coach and Galaxy midfielder’s second respective awards of the season. 

Dithejane earned the Betway Premiership Player of the Month award after continuing with his rich vein of form this season. The attacking midfielder was crucial in Galaxy’s impressive run over the last two months, where he scored once and provided two assists to help his side head into the Christmas break in the top 8 bracket of the Betway Premiership.

Dithejane emerged as the best player ahead of strong contenders in Orlando Pirates forward, Oswin Appollis, as well as AmaZulu FC’s Athini Maqokolo, who also impressed during the period under review.

It was back-to-back Betway Premiership Coach of the Month accolades for Pirates coach, Abdeslam Ouaddou, whose tactics ensured Pirates go into the break at the summit of the Betway Premiership. 

Ouaddou, who scooped the award last month, steered the Bucs ship to four victories and a draw in five outings to rightfully earn his second award of the season ahead of strong competition from Polokwane City head coach, Phuthi Mohafe, as well as AmaZulu’s Arthur Zwane.

Dansin claims Goal of the Month gong

The Betway Premiership Goal of the Month went to 20-year-old Cemran Dansin, who claimed his first-ever Betway Premiership award in his maiden season with the senior side. 

Dansin’s well-taken volley from outside the box in Pirates’ 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns on 1 November, also caught global football attention and was voted the best goal for the period under review. 

The rising star’s strike edged AmaZulu’s Riaan Hanamub’s wonder goal against Lamontville Golden Arrows, as well as Haashim Domingo’s curler against Orbit College.

The winners were selected by an independent judging panel consisting of PSL-accredited journalists and broadcasters.

