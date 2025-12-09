Mosimane reveals why he won’t apply for Kaizer Chiefs post

"I don’t apply for jobs and that’s not being egoistic. It’s about the plan and you must show me the plan,” he said.

Decorated coach Pitso Mosimane has made it clear that he will not apply for the Kaizer Chiefs job, despite currently being unattached.



Amakhosi supporters have been urging the club’s management to appoint Mosimane to what is widely regarded as one of the most demanding yet coveted jobs in South African football.

Chiefs parted ways with Nasreddine Nabi almost three months ago, with his former assistants Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze entrusted with leading the team for the remainder of the 2025–26 Betway Premiership season.



The three-time CAF Champions League winner and former Al-Ahly boss believes his track record merits being approached directly rather than submitting an application.

Speaking on Game On with Thabiso Mosia on Radio 2000, the 61-year-old explained why he has no intention of handing in his CV at the Soweto giants.

“You must remember that at the point I am, I don’t apply for jobs and that’s not being egoistic. It’s about the plan and you must show me the plan,” he said.

“As I’m talking to you today, there’s a possibility that anytime from now I might have a club. Almost every second week, there’s a team that’s available and asks if we can work together.

“I mean, you can’t tell me that in Africa, there’s no team I can’t coach and even in the Gulf region I do have options, but it must be proper and challenging for me.”

While the 61-year-old’s future remains the subject of speculation, with a number of clubs in the Middle East showing interest in his services, Mosimane has not ruled out a return to the Betway Premiership.

“I can’t say I will never coach again at home. I will coach any team in the country that shows me why I need to come here and what you would bring to the table,” the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach added.

“Because I can also ask, what have you been doing, why are we where we are, where can we accept our shortfalls and how do we address that to get better? Not today or tomorrow, but it takes time.

“Brendan Rodgers talked about a three-year plan and I was laughing and I said in the UK yes, but we can have a plan because I was at Sundowns for eight years and SuperSport United for six years, and you must have a plan.”