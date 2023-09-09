Dlamini delighted after confidence boosting win for Sundowns

'Coming into this one, the only thing that we wanted was to make sure that we become the champions,' said the shot-stopper.

It was a successful Cosafa Caf Women’s Champions League qualifying tournament for Mamelodi Sundowns, and goalkeeper Andile Dlamini believes their belief and hard work help them lift the title.

‘Sticks’, as Dlamini is affectionately known, once again played a crucial role in the goalkeeping department for Banyana Ba Style, keeping five clean-sheets throughout the tournament, including the final. She was ultimately named Goalkeeper of the Tournament.

The Sundowns and Banyana stopper was full of joy with team’s achievement and says they owed it to themselves after beating Double Action from Botswana 2-0 at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday.

“We worked very hard prior to the tournament. We knew that we wanted to do well and the main goal was to lift the title. We came short last year when we lost to the final. Coming into this one, the only thing that we wanted was to make sure that we become the champions,” said the shot-stopper.

“I’m happy with the award, but again, credit has to also go to everyone, the players and the technical team. It has been good journey and we just told ourselves that we have to do well. I’m glad that our goal has been achieved. It’s a good confidence booster going forward and now we are on to the next one. We have to prepare hard once again and make sure that we bring positive results.”

Next up on the continent for Sundowns Ladies is the Caf Women’s Champions League which will be hosted in the Ivory Coast later this year.

Sundowns Ladies will represent the Cosafa region as the champions.

With the team having tasted glory at the tournament before, Dlamini says the next mandate is to make sure that they become continental champs again.

“We know the feeling of being crowned champions of the continent. It’s a very nice feeling and we want to taste it again. Actually, that’s how we are at Sundowns. We always dream big and we want to win titles,” she added.

“We know that it’s not going to be easy, but we have the ability to do great. We will continue working on being great and delivering positive results.”