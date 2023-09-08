Sundowns rout Double Action to qualify for Caf Champions League

Banyana Ba Style will represent Cosafa at this year’s Caf Women’s Champions League.

Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates lifting the trophy during the 2023 CAF Womens Championship League COSAFA Qualifiers Final against Double Action Ladies at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, Clermont on Friday. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies were crowned the Cosafa Caf Women’s Champions League qualifiers champs after they beat Double Action Ladies 2-0 at the Harry Gwala Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.



The victory means Banyana Ba Style will represent Cosafa at this year’s Caf Women’s Champions League, which will be played in Ivory Coast later this year.

Sundowns become the champions of the regional competition for the second time, having won the first edition of the tournament in 2021, but lost in the final last year.

The Brazilians were dominant against Double Action, as coach Jerry Tshabalala’s had their eyes only on the prize with the way they were playing.

Chuene Morifi put Sundowns in the lead with less than five minutes played in the match. The winger hit a long range striker beating the Action Ladies keeper Bame Mokime.

The South Africans kept on creating a number of goal-scoring chances and had plenty of ball possession.

Boitumelo Rabale was unlucky to see her thunderous shot hit the cross-bar in the 30th minute.

Meanwhile, the ladies from Botswana struggled to trouble Andile Dlamini at Downs goals. But they came close with Gaonyadiwe Otlametse, only for Dlamini to react quicker to the ball.

It was all Sundowns in attack for the most part of the match, but they failed to extend their lead leaving the game to go into the break with just one goal.

The Brazilians managed to score another early goal in the second half, after Action Ladies Mokime failed to handle what looked like a not so powerful shot by Nonhlanhla Mthandi in the 53rd minute to make it 2-0.



Having struggled to make attempts at goals, Double Action came close to scoring just after the 70th minute. But, Dlamini made some great saves, first tipping away a dipped free-kick-from Lesego Radiakanyo, before denying Oteng Bonang from close range.

But, Downs went back to remaining solid at the back after those and kept on trying for their third goal of the match.

However, the score-line remained the same and it should be more than pleasing for Tshabalala and his players as they went on to lift the trophy.