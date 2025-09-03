Doctor- Chiefs have managed to get it right!

Chiefs have made an excellent start to the new season.

Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo believes Amakhosi have turned a corner in the new Premier Soccer League season.

Nasreddine Nabi’s Amakhosi have picked up 13 points out of 15 from their first five matches of the campaign, and are the only side in the Betway Premiership not to have concede a single goal.

“They might have been going through a patch a couple of years ago, but I think they’ve managed to get it right,” Khumalo told SABC’s Soccerzone.

Chiefs’ Gould – ‘It looks okay’

Another Kaizer Chiefs legend, Morgan Gould, meanwhile, believes Chiefs do not need to make another signing before the transfer window closes on September 22.

“I think it looks okay unless there is an exceptional player out there that is willing to come to Chiefs or that they are willing to break the bank for,” Gould told Soccer Laduma.

“Which I doubt. You don’t need a player that you are going to break the bank for because it comes with its own dynamics. You can sign the player then what if the player doesn’t fit into the plans?”

As a former Chiefs central defender, Gould was full of praise for their defensive organisation this season.

‘The right music’

“They are playing the right music … dancing to the right music. They are the only ones with all clean sheets. Everybody else has conceded. So, from being one of the worst defences or one of the worst when it comes to keeping clean sheets, to becoming this team – we must applaud them. It takes a special group … a special team to do that,” added Gould