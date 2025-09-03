Chiefs target Mayo frozen out at CR Belouizdad

Before his move to Belouizdad, Mayo was close to joining Chiefs.

Algerian Ligue 1 side CR Belouizdad has frozen Khanyisa Mayo out, leaving his future uncertain.



The Bafana Bafana forward, who joined Belouizdad from Cape Town City in August last year, was not registered for this season, with head coach Sead Ramovic confirming that he was not in his plans.



“It was my decision, and it was not an easy one,” Ramovic told iDiski Times.

“Mayo is a true professional, and I have the utmost respect for him. But in football, it’s about timing, the right role for the player, and the overall strategy of the team.

“At this stage, I believe a new challenge would be the best opportunity for him to continue playing at the highest level.

“I truly wish him every success in the next chapter of his career.”

Mayo made 41 appearances in all competitions for Belouizdad in his maiden season in the Algerian Ligue 1 last season. He scored six goals and made one assist for Ramovic’s side.

Mayo was moments away from joining Chiefs



Before his move to Belouizdad, Mayo was close to joining Chiefs. His agent Basia Michaels confirmed at the time that Amakhosi were moments away from signing him.



Michaels also revealed that Mayo was keen to join Chiefs, the club that his father, Patrick Mayo, played for during his playing career.



“It wasn’t a money-thing, Khanyisa wanted to go to Chiefs, there is no question about it. His father played for Chiefs, it has a bit of heritage for him.

“But he always wanted to leave South Africa. It’s something that he’d always expressed to me, I’ve been representing him since 2018,” said Michaels at the time.



Whether Chiefs will rekindle their interest in Mayo remains to be seen, with Mayo now facing an uncertain future in Algeria.



Amakhosi, however, will have to fork out some money if they are to land their target, as Mayo still has two years remaining in his contract.