14 Oct 2024

11:32 am

Dolly and SuperSport links clarified

The Mgosi Squad has been reliably informed that Dolly is just training with the club to keep fit. 

Dolly and SuperSport United link clarified

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Keagan Dolly (Picture: Backpagepix)

Keagan Dolly is back training with SuperSport United and it’s unclear if the proposed move is back on at this stage. The left-footed winger was close to securing a move to Matsatsantsa a Pitori at the beginning of the season before the deal fell through. 

Phakaaathi reported last week that Dolly is not short of admirers and his representatives are actively working around the clock to find him a new club after his contract was not renewed by Kaizer Chiefs at the end of last season.

ALSO READ: Zungu edging closer to Wydad move

While it was widely reported that the former Sundowns man might find himself on the books of United, the Mgosi Squad has been reliably informed that Dolly is just training with the club to keep fit. 

Dolly reportedly passed his medical at SuperSport but the deal collapsed after the Pretoria-based team opted to instead sign former Orlando Pirates midfielder Vincent Pule. While it looked like Gavin Hunt had a change of heart about adding Dolly to his roster, it appears that he’s just helping the 31-year-old stay in shape. 

ALSO READ: No concrete offers for Dolly

The clarification on the latest development in his search for a new club leaves the door open for a move to another PSL club. Dolly has been plagued by injuries since his return from Europe but he’s looking to get his career back on track.

Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Keagan Dolly SuperSport United F.C.

