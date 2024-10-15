Lakay addresses goalscoring concerns ahead of Chiefs clash

'I don't think we're scoring enough and that has been our biggest problem' said Lakay.

Lyle Lakay has called on SuperSport United’s frontline to start firing on all cylinders when the domestic programme resumes.

While the experienced left wingback has bemoaned the loss of veteran striker Bradley Grobler to injury, he wants to see an improvement in the attacking third.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori have only scored two goals in five games across all competitions in the 2024/25 season. Their only win came against TS Galaxy in the Betway Premiership, while they have suffered three defeats and picked up a single draw.

The 36-year-old Grobler is expected to return to action towards the end of December or early next year. SuperSport have since signed young Zimbabwe striker Nokutenda Mangezi to partner compatriot Terrence Dzvukamanja upfront.

It’s not yet clear if Abubeker Nasir is ready to make his debut for United. Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi confirmed that the Ethiopian forward has joined them in order to get more game time.

“For me personally, I don’t think we’re scoring enough and that has been our biggest problem. I was thinking about it and we have played five games and we have scored two goals,” said Lakay.



“I know the coach (Gavin Hunt) mentioned before that we have a problem up front with … Bradley out but that shouldn’t be an excuse for us as professional footballers. If one player is out, it’s an opportunity for the next guy to step in and take his chance.”

United will take on Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Black Label Knockout last 16 on Saturday, looking to get back to winning ways. Before the Fifa International break, Hunt’s men narrowly lost 1-0 to Cape Town City.



“Having said that, hopefully with the next game against Chiefs, we can redeem ourselves,” added Lakay.



“They say that with the break, when you’re winning and you have momentum, you don’t want the break to come, but with us on the other hand, maybe we needed the break to rectify some of the mistakes, work on it and implement them … against Chiefs.”

The next seven days will test the character of the Pretoria-based team, with clashes against Chiefs in the cup and league. Another tough fixture against Orlando Pirates is penciled in between their games against Amakhosi.