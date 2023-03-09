Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The fairytale continued for Motsepe Foundation Championship side Dondol Stars after they eliminated 10-man AmaZulu FC in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup, winning 5-4 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Security guard threatens to sue Royal AM bosses after assault

AmaZulu are the second DStv Premiership side to be knocked-out by Stars, with the Pretoria club having booted out SuperSport United in the last 32.

Usuthu had a decent start in the game and a good play by Hendrick Ekstein saw the midfielder setting up striker Gabadinho Mhango, but he was unfortunate to be denied by the upright in the 22nd minute.

Two minutes later, the KwaZulu-natal club had another great chance – this time it was Ekstein who could have given the visitors the lead, but his chipped effort went inches wide of Dondol goalkeeper Sphamandla Gumede’s poles.

From that Usuthu attack, the home team had their first chance of the match after going on a counter-attack, with Katiso Seema’s attempt went off target.

Ekstein strikes

The start of the second was a bit slow and it took 55 minutes of play to finally see a goal in the match thanks to a composed finish by Ekstein from inside the box to make it 1-0 for AmaZulu.

However, it was Dondol who would get the all-important equaliser courtesy of Revaldo Fox’s shot from close range after his initial header was blocked by AmaZulu defenders in the 60th minute.

LISTEN: Middendorp flies the Birds’ nest

With less than 15 minutes remaining to full-time, Dondol got a brilliant opportunity through Tebogo Makungo after he was hrough on goal, but he was stopped on his tracks by Ramahlwe Mphahlele. The game went into extra time, where there were no goals scored, with the teams now having to be separated by penalties. AmaZulu also finished the game with one player less after a red card for Keagan Buchanan.

Dondol scored all of their spot-kicks to win the match, while Usuthu missed one to give the lower division side a 5-4 win.