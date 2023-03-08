Casric coach confesses his love for Chiefs ahead of crucial cup tie

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Casric Stars players had a reaction that left many surprised after they were drawn against Kaizer Chiefs for the Nedbank Cup last 16 stage.



Many thought it was because of Chiefs’ history against lower division sides in the Nedbank Cup and Casric Stars players also fancied their chances.

But their coach, Bucs Mthombeni, has clarified the ruckus that ensued in his camp after the draw a few weeks ago.

“To be honest, I am a die hard Kaizer Chiefs fan and that is why the boys were waiting for this to happen,” said Mthombeni, who is ironically named Bucs.

Bucs is a nickname of Orlando Pirates who are Chiefs’ biggest rivals in local football.

“Now after the draw everyone was asking me, ‘which colour are you going to be wearing (on match day)?

“I said, ‘no, I am a Casric Stars coach…’ They wanted to see my reaction. But I told them that I chose to be here.

“I am at Casric Stars and that is why you saw the boys making that ruckus. They wanted to see my reaction when I was drawn against my team,” said Mthombeni.



His love for Amakhosi is so big that he used to follow them traditionally before he took up coaching.

“Let me just clear that. I am a staunch Kaizer Chiefs supporter. In the days when the Arthur Zwanes and Jabu Pules were still playing, I always drove from Mpumalanga to watch them.

“That was the main thing that made the players have such a reaction to the draw.

“I don’t want people to think they were celebrating because they consider Chiefs to be an easy opponent.

“I know Chiefs – they are a big team. They just wanted to see what my reaction would be when I have to play against my team.”

No special plan for Chiefs

Casric Stars will visit Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon looking to add to a growing list of lower division sides who have got the better of the Soweto giants.

Chiefs have been knocked out by Richards Bay, University of Pretoria and Baroka when they were in the lower leagues.

But Mthombeni says that is not playing in their minds and they are preparing like they do for any game to avoid unnecessary pressure.

“Actually I don’t have much to say… We have prepared like we prepare for every game.

“We don’t see the difference because on the field of play it is always 11 v 11. I know Chiefs have a history that is far better than ours.

“I think this is a good exposure opportunity for us. It is a test for us playing against the big boys.

“This is the right platform for us and will give our players a chance to show the talent that they have,” said Mthombeni.